Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Kangaroo recaptured after escape during Ontario zoo pit stop

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from its handler during a pit stop at an Ontario zoo was captured early Monday after multiple days on the loose.

Durham Regional Police said the kangaroo and at least one more of its species was being transported to Quebec when the driver made a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm, east of Toronto, to allow the animals to have some time outdoors.

Advertisement

Cameron Preyde, park supervisor and head keeper for the Oshawa Zoo, said the kangaroo vaulted over its handlers and escaped after being unloaded from the truck.

Videos circulated on social media showing the kangaroo hopping alongside Oshawa roads on Friday.

Durham police said the kangaroo was located by officers about 3 a.m. and it was captured about three hours later with assistance from the marsupial's handlers.

The kangaroo was examined by Oshawa Zoo veterinarians and found to be in good health. The kangaroo was taken to continue its journey to a zoo in Quebec.

Read More

Latest Headlines

North Carolina man wins $662,878 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 2 days ago
North Carolina man wins $662,878 lottery jackpot
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A week after coming up one number short of a jackpot, Joshua Allen of Raleigh won $662,878 from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Odd News // 2 days ago
Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Army National Guard officer Tommy Vu took a Guinness World Records title for the most burpee pull-ups in 1 minute while raising money for charity during a live broadcast of "Good Morning America" on Friday.
Bathroom humor: 5 surprising stories from the toilet
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bathroom humor: 5 surprising stories from the toilet
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The bathroom is supposed to be a safe space, but there have been several surprising discoveries made in and around the toilet recently. Here is a recap of five of them.
Bird makes moustache out of buck hair
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bird makes moustache out of buck hair
This oxpecker took advantage of a good friendship when it started stealing hair from a buck that could do nothing about it.
Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Odd News // 3 days ago
Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in Ohio was closed Thursday morning when a crash involving two semi trucks covered the roadway in boxes of chocolate and caramel.
World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday
Odd News // 3 days ago
World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The world's oldest living land animal, a tortoise named Jonathan, celebrated his 191st birthday on the island of St. Helena -- but he might be much older.
Florida newspaper will print your grievances for Festivus
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida newspaper will print your grievances for Festivus
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida newspaper is inviting readers to submit their grievances for the year and will print the funniest complaints in celebration of Festivus, a fictional holiday from sitcom Seinfeld.
Florida man seeks 1 million copies of 'Titanic' on VHS
Odd News // 4 days ago
Florida man seeks 1 million copies of 'Titanic' on VHS
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man has amassed a collection of 2,467 copies of 1997 film Titanic on VHS -- and he is aiming for 1 million.
Woman spots snake slithering into her bathroom scale
Odd News // 4 days ago
Woman spots snake slithering into her bathroom scale
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A snake catcher was called to a South Australia home where a woman spotted a venomous snake in her bathroom and watched it slither into her scale.
Loose pig ends up on Ontario highway
Odd News // 4 days ago
Loose pig ends up on Ontario highway
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Drivers on an Ontario highway faced an unusual traffic hazard when a loose pig ended up wandering through the road.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Florida man seeks 1 million copies of 'Titanic' on VHS
Florida man seeks 1 million copies of 'Titanic' on VHS
North Carolina man wins $662,878 lottery jackpot
North Carolina man wins $662,878 lottery jackpot
World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday
World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement