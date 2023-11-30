Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 30, 2023 / 11:54 AM

World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The world's oldest living land animal, a tortoise named Jonathan, celebrated his 191st birthday on the island of St. Helena -- but he might be much older.

Jonathan's exact age is unknown, but he was at least 50 years old when he was brought to the island from the Seychelles in 1882, making him at least 191 years old, and possibly much older, Guinness World Records announced.

Advertisement

Jonathan is the world's oldest living land animal, as well as the oldest turtle/chelonian in recorded history.

He is a Seychelles giant tortoise, a species with an average lifespan of about 150 years.

"In spite of losing his sense of smell and being virtually blind from cataracts, his appetite remains keen," veterinarian Joe Hollins told GWR. "He is still being hand-fed once a week with a fortifying helping of fruit and vegetables by a small, dedicated team. This not only supplements his calories but provides those essential drivers of his metabolism: vitamins, minerals, and trace elements."

Jonathan has lived at Plantation House, the residence of St. Helena's governor, for 141 years.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Odd News // 18 minutes ago
Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in Ohio was closed Thursday morning when a crash involving two semi trucks covered the roadway in boxes of chocolate and caramel.
Florida newspaper will print your grievances for Festivus
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Florida newspaper will print your grievances for Festivus
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida newspaper is inviting readers to submit their grievances for the year and will print the funniest complaints in celebration of Festivus, a fictional holiday from sitcom Seinfeld.
Florida man seeks 1 million copies of 'Titanic' on VHS
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Florida man seeks 1 million copies of 'Titanic' on VHS
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man has amassed a collection of 2,467 copies of 1997 film Titanic on VHS -- and he is aiming for 1 million.
Woman spots snake slithering into her bathroom scale
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Woman spots snake slithering into her bathroom scale
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A snake catcher was called to a South Australia home where a woman spotted a venomous snake in her bathroom and watched it slither into her scale.
Loose pig ends up on Ontario highway
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Loose pig ends up on Ontario highway
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Drivers on an Ontario highway faced an unusual traffic hazard when a loose pig ended up wandering through the road.
Woman picks up prescription, wins $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Woman picks up prescription, wins $1 million lottery prize
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who had to visit her local pharmacy to pick up a prescription found herself feeling much better when she scored a $1 million lottery jackpot.
New Yorkers treated to 'reverse Manhattanhenge' sunrise
Odd News // 23 hours ago
New Yorkers treated to 'reverse Manhattanhenge' sunrise
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- New Yorkers were treated to an annual spectacle Wednesday morning known as "reverse Manhattanhenge," when the sunrise aligns with the borough's street grid.
Mysterious tar balls wash up on New Jersey beaches
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mysterious tar balls wash up on New Jersey beaches
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the origins of mysterious tar balls washing up on beaches in Long Branch and Monmouth.
Police wrangle loose cow next to Saskatchewan highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police wrangle loose cow next to Saskatchewan highway
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Saskatchewan responded to an "udderly bizarre call for service" and ended up wrangling an escaped cow.
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Odd News // 1 day ago
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A 46-year-old Indian woman who hasn't had a haircut since the age of 14 earned a world record when her tremendous tresses were measured at 7 feet and 9 inches long.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Venomous snake rescued from energy drink can
Venomous snake rescued from energy drink can
Private island in Florida Keys listed for $2.5 million
Private island in Florida Keys listed for $2.5 million
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Researchers find 'witch bottles' washed up on Texas beaches
Researchers find 'witch bottles' washed up on Texas beaches
Mysterious tar balls wash up on New Jersey beaches
Mysterious tar balls wash up on New Jersey beaches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement