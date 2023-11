Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in Ohio was closed Thursday morning when a crash involving two semi trucks covered the roadway in boxes of chocolate and caramel.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the two trucks collided about 6 a.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 90 in Lake County.

One of the trucks spilled its load of chocolate and caramel candy into the roadway, prompting officials to direct traffic off the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Concord Fire crews were summoned to the scene for cleanup operations.