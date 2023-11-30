Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 30, 2023 / 10:47 AM

Florida man seeks 1 million copies of 'Titanic' on VHS

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man has amassed a collection of 2,467 copies of 1997 film Titanic on VHS -- and he is aiming for 1 million.

The Largo-area man, identified as JD or TitanicFan97 on YouTube, said he scours thrift stores, flea markets and garage sales for VHS copies of the James Cameron film, and social media followers have mailed him tapes from all over the world.

Advertisement

"You can't escape this movie. Everyone had it, your grandma had it, your mom, your dad, whoever, someone in your family had this movie," JD told WFTS-TV.

JD said he is aiming to gather 1 million copies and earn an unsinkable world record for the largest collection of Titanic VHS tapes.

"I go to sleep thinking about Titanic, and I wake up thinking about Titanic," JD said.

JD's collection extends beyond VHS copies of the film.

"We also have the world's largest collection of Titanic the soundtrack on CD," JD said. "Ripley's Believe It or Not took me in, and I will be in the next book."

JD is asking anyone with spare VHS copies of Titanic to mail them to P.O. Box 5355 Largo, Fla., 33779.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Woman spots snake slithering into her bathroom scale
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Woman spots snake slithering into her bathroom scale
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A snake catcher was called to a South Australia home where a woman spotted a venomous snake in her bathroom and watched it slither into her scale.
Loose pig ends up on Ontario highway
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Loose pig ends up on Ontario highway
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Drivers on an Ontario highway faced an unusual traffic hazard when a loose pig ended up wandering through the road.
Woman picks up prescription, wins $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Woman picks up prescription, wins $1 million lottery prize
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who had to visit her local pharmacy to pick up a prescription found herself feeling much better when she scored a $1 million lottery jackpot.
New Yorkers treated to 'reverse Manhattanhenge' sunrise
Odd News // 21 hours ago
New Yorkers treated to 'reverse Manhattanhenge' sunrise
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- New Yorkers were treated to an annual spectacle Wednesday morning known as "reverse Manhattanhenge," when the sunrise aligns with the borough's street grid.
Mysterious tar balls wash up on New Jersey beaches
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Mysterious tar balls wash up on New Jersey beaches
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the origins of mysterious tar balls washing up on beaches in Long Branch and Monmouth.
Police wrangle loose cow next to Saskatchewan highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Police wrangle loose cow next to Saskatchewan highway
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Saskatchewan responded to an "udderly bizarre call for service" and ended up wrangling an escaped cow.
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A 46-year-old Indian woman who hasn't had a haircut since the age of 14 earned a world record when her tremendous tresses were measured at 7 feet and 9 inches long.
Husky rescued from Kentucky storm drain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Husky rescued from Kentucky storm drain
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Kentucky came to the rescue of a husky that somehow managed to get himself stuck in a storm drain.
Sanitation workers dig through 20 tons of trash to find lost wedding ring
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sanitation workers dig through 20 tons of trash to find lost wedding ring
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers in New Hampshire went digging through 20 tons of trash to locate a resident's lost wedding ring.
Friend's advice leads Mass. man to $2 million lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Friend's advice leads Mass. man to $2 million lottery prize
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a friend's advice to "go big or go home" led to his winning a $2 million lottery jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Venomous snake rescued from energy drink can
Venomous snake rescued from energy drink can
Private island in Florida Keys listed for $2.5 million
Private island in Florida Keys listed for $2.5 million
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Indian woman has the longest hair in the world
Researchers find 'witch bottles' washed up on Texas beaches
Researchers find 'witch bottles' washed up on Texas beaches
Husky rescued from Kentucky storm drain
Husky rescued from Kentucky storm drain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement