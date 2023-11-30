Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man has amassed a collection of 2,467 copies of 1997 film Titanic on VHS -- and he is aiming for 1 million.

The Largo-area man, identified as JD or TitanicFan97 on YouTube, said he scours thrift stores, flea markets and garage sales for VHS copies of the James Cameron film, and social media followers have mailed him tapes from all over the world.

"You can't escape this movie. Everyone had it, your grandma had it, your mom, your dad, whoever, someone in your family had this movie," JD told WFTS-TV.

JD said he is aiming to gather 1 million copies and earn an unsinkable world record for the largest collection of Titanic VHS tapes.

"I go to sleep thinking about Titanic, and I wake up thinking about Titanic," JD said.

JD's collection extends beyond VHS copies of the film.

"We also have the world's largest collection of Titanic the soundtrack on CD," JD said. "Ripley's Believe It or Not took me in, and I will be in the next book."

JD is asking anyone with spare VHS copies of Titanic to mail them to P.O. Box 5355 Largo, Fla., 33779.