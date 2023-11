Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A snake catcher was called to a South Australia home where a woman spotted a venomous snake in her bathroom and watched it slither into her scale.

A video posted to Facebook by Barossa Reptile Service -- Snake Catcher shows the serpent wrangler removing the juvenile eastern brown snake from inside the Barossa Valley woman's bathroom scale.

"This little fella must of been concerned about his weight this afternoon," the post said.

The homeowner theorized the snake must have hitched a ride inside the house with a mop that had previously been left outside.

The snake was released back into the wild a safe distance from the home.