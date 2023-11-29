Trending
Odd News
Nov. 29, 2023 / 4:35 PM

Loose pig ends up on Ontario highway

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Drivers on an Ontario highway faced an unusual traffic hazard when a loose pig ended up wandering through the road.

Kathryn Burtenshaw, co-founder of Ground Search and Rescue KW, said she received a call from a volunteer about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"She said: 'Kat, we have a problem. We've got a pig on the highway.' I'm like, 'I'm sorry, what?'" Burtenshaw told CTV News.

Burtenshaw alerted Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation to the presence of the porcine roadblock on Highway 8 in Kitchener.

"The unfortunate part was that the truck that it had, I'm assuming, fallen off of was probably about half a mile down the road," Burtenshaw said. "They had to re-route the truck, and just by chance, one of their sister trucks was coming by and it was closer, so they were able to guide the pig on."

