Nov. 30, 2023 / 11:32 AM

Florida newspaper will print your grievances for Festivus

By Ben Hooper
The Tampa Bay Times is offering readers the chance to have their grievances aired in its pages in celebration of Festivus, a fictional holiday invented by "Seinfeld" character Frank Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Tampa Bay Times is offering readers the chance to have their grievances aired in its pages in celebration of Festivus, a fictional holiday invented by "Seinfeld" character Frank Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida newspaper is inviting readers to submit their grievances for the year and will print the funniest complaints in celebration of Festivus, a fictional holiday from sitcom Seinfeld.

The Tampa Bay Times announced the Eighth Annual Tampa Bay Times Airing of Grievances, which is open to anyone around the world who wishes to voice their complaints on any subject.

The airing of grievances is an integral part of the Dec. 23 holiday, which also features the display of an unadorned metal pole and feats of strength.

The holiday became enshrined in pop culture history after being introduced 26 years ago in the Seinfeld Season 9 episode "The Strike." The episode features Frank Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller, explaining the traditions of his anti-consumerism holiday.

The Tampa Bay Times has set up a Google Form for anyone with a grievance to air.

The newspaper offered up some example gripes from previous years.

"Why do you include the stumps in my bagged romaine lettuce? I know I need roughage, but I am not eating romaine stumps," Mark Nelson of Winnipeg, Manitoba, wrote.

"When my 12-year-old son calls me 'bro.' Last I checked, I was still 'mom,'" complained Carybeth Hobbs of St. Petersburg, Fla.

