Dec. 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles broke a record for the third time by bouncing five Ping-Pong balls into five glasses in 1.64 seconds.

David Rush first broke the record for the fastest time to bounce a Ping-Pong ball into five cups during a trip to Costa Rica in 2018, but his time of 3.51 seconds was soon defeated by a challenger.

Rush was later able to recapture the record with a time of 2.03 seconds, but that record fell to Alikhan Kazia of Kenya, who managed a time of 2 seconds.

Rush said he worked to refine his technique and was able to use shorter cups due to a Guinness World Records rule change, allowing him to achieve a new time of 1.64 seconds and retake the record.