Heinrich de Villiers (L) broke a Guinness World Record by visiting 78 Melbourne, Australia, pubs in 24 hours. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A South African man living in Australia broke a Guinness World Record by taking an epic pub crawl to 78 different establishments in a 24-hour period. Heinrich de Villiers received word from Guinness World Records that his Feb. 10-11 pub crawl across Melbourne with a support team consisting of brother Ruald de Villiers and friend Wessel Burger has been certified as the record for most pubs visited in 24 hours (individual). Advertisement

De Villiers took the record from Englishman Nathan Crimp, who visited 67 pubs in the Brighton, England, area in a 24-hour period.

"It is important to note that, as per the Guinness World Record rules, we only had to consume 125 milliliters [4.2 ounces] of any drink at each place we visited," de Villiers told Broadsheet.