Dec. 5, 2023 / 3:08 PM

Woman who won $1M lottery prize in 2006 scores $25M jackpot

By Ben Hooper
Desiree Forney-Craft, who scored a $1 million lottery prize in 2006, collected a $25 million prize from a scratch-off ticket and returned to the same store a week later to win a $500 prize. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman returned to her lucky store a week after collecting a $25 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket and won another $500.

Desiree Fortini-Craft, who previously collected a $1 million lottery prize in 2006, won the $25 million top prize from a Billion Dollar Extravaganza scratch-off ticket she purchased from Baker Street Market in West Roxbury, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

Fortini-Craft said she revealed the top prize, then stowed the ticket away in a safe place while she took a vacation to Aruba with her fiance, Jason Perkins.

She collected her winnings Dec. 1.

Fortini-Craft returned to the same store a week later and bought two more $50 tickets, one of which won her a $500 prize.

"She's a lucky lady," Baker Street Market co-owner Kathy Dakoyannis told WBZ-TV.

Dakoyannis said Fortini-Craft always buys her tickets in pairs.

"She believes in two together," Dakoyannis said.

Fortini-Craft said some of her winnings will go toward another trip to Aruba for Christmas.

