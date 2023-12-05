Woman who won $1M lottery prize in 2006 scores $25M jackpot

|Advertisement
Fortini-Craft said she revealed the top prize, then stowed the ticket away in a safe place while she took a vacation to Aruba with her fiance, Jason Perkins.
She collected her winnings Dec. 1.
Fortini-Craft returned to the same store a week later and bought two more $50 tickets, one of which won her a $500 prize.
"She's a lucky lady," Baker Street Market co-owner Kathy Dakoyannis told WBZ-TV.
Dakoyannis said Fortini-Craft always buys her tickets in pairs.
"She believes in two together," Dakoyannis said.
Fortini-Craft said some of her winnings will go toward another trip to Aruba for Christmas.