Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A California cabin owner arrived at the property to find her deer statue was damaged and she checked security camera footage to reveal the culprit was a buck with romance on its mind.

Dolores Eastman Runte said the deer statue's legs were broken when she returned to her Camp Nelson cabin, so she checked the footage from her Ring security camera.

The footage showed an amorous male deer approaching the statue, which is used for crossbow practice, and attempting to mate with it.

She said another deer, possibly the same animal, returned a week later for a second tryst with the statue that resulted in the animal and faux-deer both tumbling to the ground.