Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An expert Rubik's cube solver from Singapore added another world record to his name by solving a puzzle in 9.29 seconds while underwater.

Daryl Tan Hong An, 21, was completely submerged in a pool when he solved a 3-by-3-by-3 Rubik's cube in the record-breaking time.

The speedcuber has numerous Guinness World Records titles to his name, including fastest time to solve a 4-by-4-by-4 rotating puzzle cube upside down, fastest time to solve two rotating puzzle cubes simultaneously whilst suspended upside down, fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while juggling, fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a hoverboard and fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while controlling a ping pong ball.

His best time for regular speedcubing is 5.88 seconds, short of the world record time of 3.13 seconds set by Max Park of California.