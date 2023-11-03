Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An expert Rubik's cube solver from Singapore added another world record to his name by solving a puzzle in 9.29 seconds while underwater. Daryl Tan Hong An, 21, was completely submerged in a pool when he solved a 3-by-3-by-3 Rubik's cube in the record-breaking time. Advertisement The speedcuber has numerous Guinness World Records titles to his name, including fastest time to solve a 4-by-4-by-4 rotating puzzle cube upside down, fastest time to solve two rotating puzzle cubes simultaneously whilst suspended upside down, fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while juggling, fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a hoverboard and fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while controlling a ping pong ball. His best time for regular speedcubing is 5.88 seconds, short of the world record time of 3.13 seconds set by Max Park of California. Read More Escaped pigs wreaking havoc on Connecticut neighbors' lawns Deer crashes through Virginia seafood restaurant Opossum runs out onto field during Texas Tech football game