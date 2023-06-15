Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 15 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old speedcubing champion broke a world record in the highly competitive sport by solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds.

Guinness World Records announced Max Park took on the record at Pride in Long Beach, Calif., and shaved 0.34 seconds off the record set by Chinese speedcuber Yusheng Du in 2018.

Park formerly held the No. 2 spot in the sport with a fastest time of 3.63 seconds.

The champion puzzle cube solver already held the Guinness World Records titles for single solve and average solve for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube and 7x7x7 cube.

Park, who was diagnosed with autism as a child, found speedcubing to be "a good therapy," his parents, Schwan and Miki, said in a statement to Guinness World Records.

"There was a time when Max couldn't even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik's cubes," they said.

Park was featured alongside friend and fellow speedcubing champion Feliks Zemdegs in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Speed Cubers.