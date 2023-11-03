Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An opossum ran out onto the football field during the first quarter of Texas Tech's face-off against Texas Christian University.

The first quarter was nearing its end at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field in Lubbock when the opossum bounded out onto the gridiron.

Advertisement

Stadium staff chased the opossum and were able to ensnare it using an animal catch pole.

The opossum struggled against being removed from the field, but appeared to calm down once it was taken off a ramp. Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec was caught on camera petting the opossum behind the scenes.

The opossum was turned over to animal control services.

Texas Tech ended up defeating TCU 35-28.