Nov. 3, 2023 / 1:26 PM

Escaped pigs wreaking havoc on Connecticut neighbors' lawns

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Residents of a Connecticut town said a drove of pigs that escaped from a nearby farm have been destroying their lawns and gardens for weeks.

Michael Grenier of Sterling said he first spotted the black Mulefoot pigs outside of his house Sept. 30, and on subsequent visits he has spotted up to 22 of the animals tearing up his lawn.

He said the pigs have caused up to $23,000 to his property alone, and his isn't the only home to be visited by the destructive swine.

The pigs escaped from nearby Radical Roots Farm, and Grenier said the owner has not attempted to make any amends for the damage.

"I don't know of any instance that he has accepted responsibility. It's always somebody else's fault. It's 'someone cut my fence, someone was shooting my animals, somebody left my gate open,'" he told WTIC-TV.

A post on the farm's Facebook page states: "If anyone sees the pigs that are out please contact us directly. we cannot successfully retrieve them or get them home if everyone sends their dog out or chases them away."

