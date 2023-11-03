Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Workers and customers at a Virginia restaurant where in for a shock when a deer crashed in through a glass door and ran through the dining room and kitchen.

Security camera footage from Awful Arthur's Seafood in Salem shows the deer crashing into the restaurant through the glass door.

Phoenix St. Clair, who was having a drink with coworkers at the bar, recorded cellphone footage of the deer dashing through the bar and dining area.

"Everyone just goes into shock mode, I stood to the side because I was nervous, I was not trying to be in line of fire of the deer running out," St. Clair told WSLS-TV.

The doe made its way through the restaurant and left through another door.

"It was probably between 30 and 45 seconds, it all went down very quickly," employee Christina Twine said.

No one was hurt during the doe's visit.