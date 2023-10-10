Trending
Oct. 10, 2023 / 11:05 AM

2,749-pound pumpkin breaks world record at California weigh-off

By Ben Hooper
A world record 2,749 pound pumpkin raised by Travis Gienger of Minnesota, holding his daughter Lily wins the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
A world record 2,749 pound pumpkin raised by Travis Gienger of Minnesota, holding his daughter Lily wins the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farmer's 2,749-pound pumpkin took the top spot at the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., and broke a world record in the process.

Travis Gienger claimed his third victory in the California competition with a pumpkin he named Michael Jordan. He previously won in 2022 with a 2,560-pound pumpkin named Maverick and in 2020 with a 2,350-pound gourd named Tiger King.

Gienger's previous pumpkins broke national records, but his latest effort took the Guinness World Record for largest pumpkin from a 2,702-pounder grown by Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi in 2021.

Gienger said feeding and caring for Michael Jordan cost him about $15,000 since being planted April 10.

The grower said his $30,000 prize for winning the weigh-off will go toward growing his next pumpkin.

Gienger previously earned a Guinness World Records title when he carved his 2022 pumpkin into the world's largest jack-o'-lantern.

Biggest pumpkin: Minnesota grower breaks world record

This world record 2,749-pound pumpkin raised by Travis Gienger of Minnesota, second from right, wins the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on October 9, 2023. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Oregon pugs don Taylor Swift costumes for annual 'Pug Crawl'
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Oregon pugs don Taylor Swift costumes for annual 'Pug Crawl'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Oregon Humane Society adopted a Taylor Swift theme for its annual "Pug Crawl," a fashion show for the wrinkly, short-muzzled dogs.
Stuck kitten rescued from frat house desk
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Stuck kitten rescued from frat house desk
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Connecticut are trying to find the owner of a kitten that wandered up to a fraternity house and got its head stuck through a small hole in a wooden desk.
Sinking horse rescued from Colorado bog
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Sinking horse rescued from Colorado bog
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with local residents to rescue a horse that wandered into a bog and started to sink.
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said it was "instinct" that led him to stop and buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize.
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Illinois educator was awarded a Guinness World Record for his 53-year tenure as a middle school social studies teacher.
Chicago Marathon runner stops to rescue kitten
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Chicago Marathon runner stops to rescue kitten
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Boston woman running in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon stopped to rescue a kitten at mile 21, and even ended up finding the feline a new home along the route.
Chair dangling from N.J. home becomes subject of fascination
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Chair dangling from N.J. home becomes subject of fascination
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A small but dedicated fandom has formed in a New Jersey town for an unlikely local celebrity: a chair dangling from the top floor of an abandoned house.
Up to four dozen cows invade Wisconsin neighborhood
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Up to four dozen cows invade Wisconsin neighborhood
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Residents of a Wisconsin neighborhood were treated to an unusual sight when a herd of up to four dozen cows came wandering through their cul-de-sac.
Delaware man reels in 53-pound blue catfish
Odd News // 3 days ago
Delaware man reels in 53-pound blue catfish
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Delaware sand an angler reeled in a 53-pound blue catfish -- breaking a state record that stood for less than a month.
Michigan man bought $2M Powerball ticket 'on a whim'
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man bought $2M Powerball ticket 'on a whim'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought a Powerball ticket "on a whim" and scored a $2 million prize from the drawing.
