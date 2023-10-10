|Advertisement
Gienger's previous pumpkins broke national records, but his latest effort took the Guinness World Record for largest pumpkin from a 2,702-pounder grown by Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi in 2021.
Gienger said feeding and caring for Michael Jordan cost him about $15,000 since being planted April 10.
The grower said his $30,000 prize for winning the weigh-off will go toward growing his next pumpkin.
Gienger previously earned a Guinness World Records title when he carved his 2022 pumpkin into the world's largest jack-o'-lantern.