Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Oregon Humane Society adopted a Taylor Swift theme for its annual "Pug Crawl," a fashion show for the wrinkly, short-muzzled dogs.

Portland-area pugs and their owners gathered Saturday at Level Beer in Northwest Portland for "Pug Crawl: Taylor's Version."

The fashion show featured hundreds of pugs walking the pink carpet runway in Taylor Swift-inspired outfits.

The Pug Crawl, which also featured a parade and costume contest, was emceed by drag performer Peachy Springs.