The officers arrived to find the kitten's head was stuck through a hole in the back of the desk.
"It went to hide and it got stuck in the back of the desk where the wires are," animal control Officer Dawn Kowalski told the Middletown Press.
Kowalski called for help from the Middletown Fire Department.
"There was a black trim piece that goes around the hole where the wires come out. They pulled that off and that made the hole big enough for the kitten to just pop its head out," she said.
Middletown Animal Control is now trying to locate the kitten's owner.