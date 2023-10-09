Animal control officers and firefighters rescued a kitten that wandered into a Wesleyan University fraternity house and got its head stuck in a desk. Photo courtesy of Middletown Animal Control/Facebook

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Connecticut are trying to find the owner of a kitten that wandered into a fraternity house and got its head stuck through a small hole in a wooden desk. Middletown Animal Control said in a Facebook post that officers were called to a frat house on the Wesleyan University campus on a report of a kitten in distress. Advertisement

The officers arrived to find the kitten's head was stuck through a hole in the back of the desk.

"It went to hide and it got stuck in the back of the desk where the wires are," animal control Officer Dawn Kowalski told the Middletown Press.

Kowalski called for help from the Middletown Fire Department.

"There was a black trim piece that goes around the hole where the wires come out. They pulled that off and that made the hole big enough for the kitten to just pop its head out," she said.

Middletown Animal Control is now trying to locate the kitten's owner.