Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Illinois educator was awarded a Guinness World Record for his 53-year tenure as a middle school social studies teacher. Paul Durietz, 76, of Gurnee, started teaching social studies at Woodland Middle School on Sept. 1, 1970, and has now been awarded the world record for the longest career as a social studies teacher.

"Taking on the role as social studies curriculum coordinator since the inception of the position in 1986 has allowed me to lead over 20 social studies teachers," Durietz told Guinness World Records. "I provide resources, curriculum guidance and act as the liaison between administration and the department."

Durietz said his love of history was sparked by his father's service in World War II.

"As a young boy, my father sparked my interest in history by telling me his involvement in the war by going into German bunkers and finding helmets, luger pistols, and uniforms," he said.

The longtime educator said one of his proudest moments was hearing from a former student who he helped inspire to become a social studies teacher.

"Keep working on what you love to do in life," he said. "It may turn into a world record."

