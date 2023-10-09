Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 4:20 PM

Sinking horse rescued from Colorado bog

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with local residents to rescue a horse that wandered into a bog and started to sink.

Front Range Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that crews responded to a rural property in Weld County and called for help from the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority's Large Animal Rescue Team after assessing the horse's situation.

Advertisement

"Crews worked together for three and a half hours to extricate the horse. Area neighbors also assisted first responders in the operation," the post said.

The horse was freed from its predicament and assessed by a Colorado State University veterinarian.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oregon pugs don Taylor Swift costumes for annual 'Pug Crawl'
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Oregon pugs don Taylor Swift costumes for annual 'Pug Crawl'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Oregon Humane Society adopted a Taylor Swift theme for its annual "Pug Crawl," a fashion show for the wrinkly, short-muzzled dogs.
Stuck kitten rescued from frat house desk
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Stuck kitten rescued from frat house desk
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Connecticut are trying to find the owner of a kitten that wandered up to a fraternity house and got its head stuck through a small hole in a wooden desk.
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said it was "instinct" that led him to stop and buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize.
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Illinois educator was awarded a Guinness World Record for his 53-year tenure as a middle school social studies teacher.
Chicago Marathon runner stops to rescue kitten
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Chicago Marathon runner stops to rescue kitten
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Boston woman running in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon stopped to rescue a kitten at mile 21, and even ended up finding the feline a new home along the route.
Chair dangling from N.J. home becomes subject of fascination
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Chair dangling from N.J. home becomes subject of fascination
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A small but dedicated fandom has formed in a New Jersey town for an unlikely local celebrity: a chair dangling from the top floor of an abandoned house.
Up to four dozen cows invade Wisconsin neighborhood
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Up to four dozen cows invade Wisconsin neighborhood
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Residents of a Wisconsin neighborhood were treated to an unusual sight when a herd of up to four dozen cows came wandering through their cul-de-sac.
Delaware man reels in 53-pound blue catfish
Odd News // 3 days ago
Delaware man reels in 53-pound blue catfish
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Delaware sand an angler reeled in a 53-pound blue catfish -- breaking a state record that stood for less than a month.
Michigan man bought $2M Powerball ticket 'on a whim'
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man bought $2M Powerball ticket 'on a whim'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought a Powerball ticket "on a whim" and scored a $2 million prize from the drawing.
Teenager's playing card structure breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Teenager's playing card structure breaks Guinness World Record
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old from India spent 41 days using playing cards to build replicas of four buildings from his home city of Kolkata, breaking a Guinness World Record in the process.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
Bear climbs onto sailboat in Florida harbor
Bear climbs onto sailboat in Florida harbor
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
Customs officials seize giraffe poop from traveler at Minnesota airport
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Momo the monkey safely captured in Indianapolis
Momo the monkey safely captured in Indianapolis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement