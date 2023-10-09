Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with local residents to rescue a horse that wandered into a bog and started to sink.

Front Range Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that crews responded to a rural property in Weld County and called for help from the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority's Large Animal Rescue Team after assessing the horse's situation.

"Crews worked together for three and a half hours to extricate the horse. Area neighbors also assisted first responders in the operation," the post said.

The horse was freed from its predicament and assessed by a Colorado State University veterinarian.