1 of 2 | Sarah Bohan (R) rescued a kitten while running the Chicago marathon and, with help from fellow runner Gia Nigro, found the kitten a new home along the route of the race. Photo courtesy of PAWS Chicago

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Boston woman running in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon stopped to rescue a kitten at mile 21, and even ended up finding the feline a new home along the route. Sarah Bohan said she was nearing a personal marathon record when she spotted the cowering kitten about five miles from the finish line.

"It had to be all of 1 pound," she told CBS Chicago. "Fur was matted and something clicked, and I was like, 'This is more important.' And I remember I the back of my mind being like, 'Your PR [personal record] is going to go out the window. You aren't going to make it.' And it was just an instinct. It was human instinct."

Bohan said she carried the kitten for about a mile alongside fellow runner Gia Nigro until they encountered some spectators who were excited to give the kitten a new home.

She finished the race with a time of 3 hours, 31 minutes and 13 seconds, a time Bohan said she was happy with, even though it wasn't a personal record.

Bohan, who has two cats of her own, was appropriately running for Team PAWS Chicago, which raises funds for no-kill shelter PAWS Chicago.

