Township trying to change street name after Harry Dick Road sign thefts

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Ontario township is in the process of figuring out how to change the name of its most famous street due to the frequent thefts of signs bearing the name Harry Dick Road. John Henry "Harry" Dick was born on his rural property in the Township of Bonnechere Valley in 1957, and this family has occupied the three homes on the approximately 1,600-foot road for five generations.

The road ended up bearing the name Harry Dick Road in the late 1980s or early 1990s when 911 emergency service was first added to the area.

"Nobody asked us what to name the road, it was just named," Dick's wife, Lois, told CBC News. "And so Harry Dick Road. Well, people think that's very, very funny, and the signs started to disappear."

Township officials confirmed the sign bearing the name of the road is stolen about four times a year. Officials said they have tried to prevent the thefts by greasing the pole and adding concrete to its base, but the signs continued to disappear.

The Dick family said they installed a security camera to try to catch thieves in the act, but it ended up being stolen alongside the sign.

A proposition to change the name of the road won support from Mayor Jennifer Murphy, but the Dick family said it would leave them with a new problem.

"I thought of all the things that we're going to have to change, any legal document with our address on it is going to have to be changed," Lois Dick said.

Murphy acknowledged the difficulty the name change would cause the family and signaled the plans would be put on hold while officials attempt to find a solution.

Harry Dick said his preferred solution would be for the thefts to simply stop.

"All I want is some peace and quietness," he said.