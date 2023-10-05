Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 1:43 PM

Township trying to change street name after Harry Dick Road sign thefts

By Ben Hooper
Officials in the Township of Bonnechere Valley, Ontario, are trying to find a way to change the name of a local road after repeated thefts of the Harry Dick Road sign. Photo by stevepb/Pixabay.com
Officials in the Township of Bonnechere Valley, Ontario, are trying to find a way to change the name of a local road after repeated thefts of the Harry Dick Road sign. Photo by stevepb/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Ontario township is in the process of figuring out how to change the name of its most famous street due to the frequent thefts of signs bearing the name Harry Dick Road.

John Henry "Harry" Dick was born on his rural property in the Township of Bonnechere Valley in 1957, and this family has occupied the three homes on the approximately 1,600-foot road for five generations.

Advertisement

The road ended up bearing the name Harry Dick Road in the late 1980s or early 1990s when 911 emergency service was first added to the area.

"Nobody asked us what to name the road, it was just named," Dick's wife, Lois, told CBC News. "And so Harry Dick Road. Well, people think that's very, very funny, and the signs started to disappear."

Township officials confirmed the sign bearing the name of the road is stolen about four times a year. Officials said they have tried to prevent the thefts by greasing the pole and adding concrete to its base, but the signs continued to disappear.

The Dick family said they installed a security camera to try to catch thieves in the act, but it ended up being stolen alongside the sign.

Advertisement

A proposition to change the name of the road won support from Mayor Jennifer Murphy, but the Dick family said it would leave them with a new problem.

"I thought of all the things that we're going to have to change, any legal document with our address on it is going to have to be changed," Lois Dick said.

Murphy acknowledged the difficulty the name change would cause the family and signaled the plans would be put on hold while officials attempt to find a solution.

Harry Dick said his preferred solution would be for the thefts to simply stop.

"All I want is some peace and quietness," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

World's largest charcuterie board assembled in Florida
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
World's largest charcuterie board assembled in Florida
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida cheese delivery service broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a charcuterie board containing 769 pounds of qualifying ingredients.
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A monkey named Momo is on the loose in Indianapolis -- and one neighbor reported seeing the simian sipping a beer.
Georgia officer uses bolt cutters to free trapped deer
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Georgia officer uses bolt cutters to free trapped deer
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A police officer in Georgia used a pair of bolt cutters to rescue a deer with its head stuck in a fence.
Connecticut artist aims for world record with chalk drawing
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Connecticut artist aims for world record with chalk drawing
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman created what she believes to be the largest chalk mural created by a single person on the pavement outside her home.
Ball python found outside Pennsylvania school
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Ball python found outside Pennsylvania school
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania are trying to find the owner of a python found in the student pickup area outside of a school.
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize using his account number
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize using his account number
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Washington man who has used the same five digits to play the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 game for over a year scored a $50,000 prize.
Chinese jellyfish found in California reservoir
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Chinese jellyfish found in California reservoir
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A visitor to a California reservoir took a closer look at what he thought was pollen floating in the water and discovered it was actually a school of jellyfish native to China.
Wallet containing $10,000 returned to owner after being lost at train station
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wallet containing $10,000 returned to owner after being lost at train station
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A wallet containing $10,000 worth of U.S. and European currency was returned to a grateful passenger by Israel Railway employees after being left behind at a station.
Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An Oregon man and his 5-year-old son broke a world record by assembling a Hot Wheels toy car track with 20 loop-the-loops.
Residents spot loose wallaby near New York road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Residents spot loose wallaby near New York road
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Residents in a New York town are being asked to keep an eye out for a wallaby that escaped from its owner's property.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Chinese jellyfish found in California reservoir
Chinese jellyfish found in California reservoir
Dog caught behind the wheel of speeding car in Slovakia
Dog caught behind the wheel of speeding car in Slovakia
Wallet containing $10,000 returned to owner after being lost at train station
Wallet containing $10,000 returned to owner after being lost at train station
Low-flying helicopter puts Australian farm's crocodiles in the mood
Low-flying helicopter puts Australian farm's crocodiles in the mood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement