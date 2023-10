Florida company Boarderie broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a charcuterie board with 769 pounds of qualifying foods. Photo by ReinhardThrainer/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida cheese delivery service broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a charcuterie board containing 769 pounds of qualifying ingredients. Boarderie, a West Palm Beach delivery company, teamed up with Columbus Craft Meats to assemble a charcuterie board with 769 pounds of gourmet cheeses and cured meats at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. Advertisement

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to certify the end result was the world's largest charcuterie board.

The previous record-holder contained 441 pounds of qualifying foods.