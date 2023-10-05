Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A monkey named Momo is on the loose in Indianapolis -- and one neighbor reported seeing the simian sipping a beer.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Momo escaped from his owner's home in the Ironridge Court area of the city's east side on Wednesday and was subsequently spotted the Gate Drive neighborhood, about a quarter mile away.

Police said they were unable to confirm whether Momo has bitten anyone while on the loose.

At least one neighbor reported to police that Momo was seen drinking a beer out of a garbage can.

Momo's owner previously reported the monkey missing in a July Facebook post, but the post was later updated to say he was home safe.

Indianapolis code allows for the ownership of "wild or dangerous" animals, but requires them to be registered with the animal care services.