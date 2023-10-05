Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 11:28 AM

Monkey on the loose in Indianapolis seen drinking beer

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A monkey named Momo is on the loose in Indianapolis -- and one neighbor reported seeing the simian sipping a beer.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Momo escaped from his owner's home in the Ironridge Court area of the city's east side on Wednesday and was subsequently spotted the Gate Drive neighborhood, about a quarter mile away.

Advertisement

Police said they were unable to confirm whether Momo has bitten anyone while on the loose.

At least one neighbor reported to police that Momo was seen drinking a beer out of a garbage can.

Momo's owner previously reported the monkey missing in a July Facebook post, but the post was later updated to say he was home safe.

Indianapolis code allows for the ownership of "wild or dangerous" animals, but requires them to be registered with the animal care services.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Georgia officer uses bolt cutters to free trapped deer
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Georgia officer uses bolt cutters to free trapped deer
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A police officer in Georgia used a pair of bolt cutters to rescue a deer with its head stuck in a fence.
Connecticut artist aims for world record with chalk drawing
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Connecticut artist aims for world record with chalk drawing
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman created what she believes to be the largest chalk mural created by a single person on the pavement outside her home.
Ball python found outside Pennsylvania school
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Ball python found outside Pennsylvania school
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania are trying to find the owner of a python found in the student pickup area outside of a school.
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize using his account number
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man wins $50,000 lottery prize using his account number
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Washington man who has used the same five digits to play the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 game for over a year scored a $50,000 prize.
Chinese jellyfish found in California reservoir
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Chinese jellyfish found in California reservoir
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A visitor to a California reservoir took a closer look at what he thought was pollen floating in the water and discovered it was actually a school of jellyfish native to China.
Wallet containing $10,000 returned to owner after being lost at train station
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wallet containing $10,000 returned to owner after being lost at train station
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A wallet containing $10,000 worth of U.S. and European currency was returned to a grateful passenger by Israel Railway employees after being left behind at a station.
Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An Oregon man and his 5-year-old son broke a world record by assembling a Hot Wheels toy car track with 20 loop-the-loops.
Residents spot loose wallaby near New York road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Residents spot loose wallaby near New York road
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Residents in a New York town are being asked to keep an eye out for a wallaby that escaped from its owner's property.
Stunt driver breaks world record on two wheels in Italy
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stunt driver breaks world record on two wheels in Italy
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- An Italian stunt driver took a truck cab onto two wheels and cruised through a 12-foot, 5-inch gap to break a world record.
Katmai National Park unveils Fat Bear Week bracket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Katmai National Park unveils Fat Bear Week bracket
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Alaska's Katmai National Park revealed the 12 big-bellied bears that are vying for the top spot in this year's Fat Bear Week bracket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Father and son's 20-loop Hot Wheels track breaks world record
Chinese jellyfish found in California reservoir
Chinese jellyfish found in California reservoir
Dog caught behind the wheel of speeding car in Slovakia
Dog caught behind the wheel of speeding car in Slovakia
Wallet containing $10,000 returned to owner after being lost at train station
Wallet containing $10,000 returned to owner after being lost at train station
Low-flying helicopter puts Australian farm's crocodiles in the mood
Low-flying helicopter puts Australian farm's crocodiles in the mood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement