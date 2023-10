Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A police officer in Georgia used a pair of bolt cutters to rescue a deer with its head stuck in a fence.

The Cobb County Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing Sgt. Brian Scurr coming to the assistance of a young deer with its head caught in the metal wire covering a wooden fence.

The department said Scurr "was on his way home when he heard an animal crying in distress on Old Friendship Church Road."

The video shows Scurr using bolt cutters to cut the deer free from its predicament.

"Even though the deer didn't pause to say thank you, we're sure it's appreciative," the post said.