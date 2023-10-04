Trending
Odd News
Oct. 4, 2023 / 4:32 PM

Connecticut artist aims for world record with chalk drawing

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman created what she believes to be the largest chalk mural created by a single person on the pavement outside her home.

Preeti Gundapwar of South Windsor said it took her three days to create an image of the Northern Lights covering an area of 2,389.59 square feet.

"I feel Northern Lights is the amazing art by nature which has tons of colors and it just brightens you up," Gundapwar told WVIT-TV.

Gundapwar is applying to have her artwork recognized by Guinness World Records. The current record for the largest chalk street-art by one artist stands at 2,152.78 square feet, and was created by Giovanni Bassil in 2021.

"It is just to challenge myself and see what are my limits," Gundapwar said. "If I can get the record, that is the cherry on the top."

