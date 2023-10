A Maryland Lottery player won $50,000 from a Pick 5 drawing using his five-digit account number -- the same combination he has used for over a year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Washington man who has used the same five digits to play the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 game for over a year scored a $50,000 prize. The 66-year-old man told Maryland Lottery officials he has used his five-digit account number to play Pick 5 since the game began in February 2022. Advertisement

The man used those numbers to buy his ticket for the Sept. 24 drawing from the Seat Pleasant BP station on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Prince George's County.

"If I would have switched my numbers, I would not have won. You have to play those numbers for every drawing," he told lottery officials.

The winner said his plans for his $50,000 prize include buying a car for a relative.

"I guess I am going to have to treat my daughter," he said.