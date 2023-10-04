Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania are trying to find the owner of a python found in the student pickup area outside of a school. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department said the slithering student was collected by officers after being spotted outside the Dauphin County Technical School. Advertisement Police speculated the ball python might have fallen out of a vehicle that was picking up a student. The department is now trying to find the snake's owner so it can be returned home. Read More Man wins $50,000 lottery prize using his account number Chinese jellyfish found in California reservoir Wallet containing $10,000 returned to owner after being lost at train station