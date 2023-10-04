Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania are trying to find the owner of a python found in the student pickup area outside of a school.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department said the slithering student was collected by officers after being spotted outside the Dauphin County Technical School.

Police speculated the ball python might have fallen out of a vehicle that was picking up a student.

The department is now trying to find the snake's owner so it can be returned home.