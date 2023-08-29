Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Giant inflatable ducks have returned to a Maine harbor for the third consecutive year -- and this year there are three of them.

The first mysterious giant duck, in the shape of a massive yellow rubber ducky toy, appeared in Belfast Harbor in summer 2021 and bore the word "Joy" on its chest.

Advertisement

A larger duck, labeled "Greater Joy," appeared in the harbor the following year, and made headlines when it became unmoored and floated all the way to Islesboro.

Both "Joy" and "Greater Joy" have now returned to the harbor, along with a third, even larger, inflatable labeled "Greatest Joy."

The origin of the ducks remains a mystery, but they have the support of local officials. The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the return of the ducks in a Facebook post.

Scott Smith, operations manager for the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, said officials do not know who has been setting up the ducks and taking them down under cover of night for the past three summers.

"I guess that's the interesting part," Smith told the Bangor Daily News. "We've been scratching our heads this whole time waiting for someone to come forward and say, 'It's me. You're welcome.'"

Advertisement

The Belfast harbor manager's office said officials do not know who owns the ducks and they are not concerned about the presence of the unusual visitors because they do not interfere with the navigation channel.