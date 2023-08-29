Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Giant inflatable ducks make a mysterious return to Maine harbor

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Giant inflatable ducks have returned to a Maine harbor for the third consecutive year -- and this year there are three of them.

The first mysterious giant duck, in the shape of a massive yellow rubber ducky toy, appeared in Belfast Harbor in summer 2021 and bore the word "Joy" on its chest.

Advertisement

A larger duck, labeled "Greater Joy," appeared in the harbor the following year, and made headlines when it became unmoored and floated all the way to Islesboro.

Both "Joy" and "Greater Joy" have now returned to the harbor, along with a third, even larger, inflatable labeled "Greatest Joy."

The origin of the ducks remains a mystery, but they have the support of local officials. The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the return of the ducks in a Facebook post.

Scott Smith, operations manager for the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, said officials do not know who has been setting up the ducks and taking them down under cover of night for the past three summers.

"I guess that's the interesting part," Smith told the Bangor Daily News. "We've been scratching our heads this whole time waiting for someone to come forward and say, 'It's me. You're welcome.'"

Advertisement

The Belfast harbor manager's office said officials do not know who owns the ducks and they are not concerned about the presence of the unusual visitors because they do not interfere with the navigation channel.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New Jersey park closed due to alligator on the loose
Odd News // 1 hour ago
New Jersey park closed due to alligator on the loose
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey announced a public park will remain closed for 72 hours while authorities search for an alligator confirmed to be on the loose in the area.
Hyenas rescue mate from lion
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Hyenas rescue mate from lion
A clan of hyenas all came together to save a clan mate from the jaws of a massive lion.
Men attempt world record with 153 hugs in one minute
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Men attempt world record with 153 hugs in one minute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record-breaker teamed up with a social media star to break the world record for most hugs in one minute.
Escaped bull caught on security camera in Illinois
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Escaped bull caught on security camera in Illinois
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Officials in an Illinois village said a bull on the loose in the area was caught on security camera wandering through a resident's property.
Author found after message in a bottle from Ireland reaches New Jersey
Odd News // 1 day ago
Author found after message in a bottle from Ireland reaches New Jersey
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A man who found a message in a bottle from Ireland on a New Jersey beach was able to connect with the woman who wrote the message in the summer of 2019.
Idaho restaurant assembles world's longest Philly cheesesteak
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho restaurant assembles world's longest Philly cheesesteak
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho restaurant unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a Philly cheesesteak sandwich measuring 722.8 feet long.
Curious deer strolls into Washington candy shop
Odd News // 1 day ago
Curious deer strolls into Washington candy shop
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The owners of a Washington candy store shared security camera footage of the moment a sweet-toothed deer wandered into the business to browse the sweets.
Pennsylvania park manager rescues bear with jug stuck over its head
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania park manager rescues bear with jug stuck over its head
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- An off-duty park manager in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a bear she spotted at the side of a road with a plastic jug stuck over its head.
Pilot brings Texas girl's lost doll home from Tokyo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pilot brings Texas girl's lost doll home from Tokyo
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A pilot came to the rescue of an American Girl doll accidentally left behind at a Tokyo airport by a 9-year-old Texas girl.
Postal worker rescues kitten, wins lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Postal worker rescues kitten, wins lottery jackpot
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A Washington postal worker's efforts to rescue a trapped kitten led to his winning a $717,500 lottery prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elephant swings crocodile biting its tail
Elephant swings crocodile biting its tail
Author found after message in a bottle from Ireland reaches New Jersey
Author found after message in a bottle from Ireland reaches New Jersey
Curious deer strolls into Washington candy shop
Curious deer strolls into Washington candy shop
Idaho restaurant assembles world's longest Philly cheesesteak
Idaho restaurant assembles world's longest Philly cheesesteak
Michigan cat's 16-inch tail earns Guinness World Record
Michigan cat's 16-inch tail earns Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement