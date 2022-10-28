Giant inflatable duck breaks free of moorings, escapes Maine harbor

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A giant inflatable duck that made its return to a Maine harbor this week broke free from its moorings and is now on the move.

The inflatable object, in the shape of a gigantic rubber duck, appeared in Belfast Harbor last year with the word "Joy" written across its front. The apparent art project returned this week, this time with "Greater Joy" emblazoned on its chest.

An official with the Belfast Harbor Office confirmed the inflatable duck broke free of its moorings amid high winds around noon Thursday and started floating out of the harbor.

"We actually went out and grabbed it with the boat, but the lines all broke on it," the harbor official told WCSH-TV. "It was just way too windy. We couldn't pull it back in."

Witnesses reported the duck had drifted about 20 miles to the coast of Blue Hill, Maine. The duck was still floating loose as of early Friday afternoon.

The origins of the duck, as well as last year's duck, remain a mystery.