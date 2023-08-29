Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Officials in an Illinois village said a bull on the loose in the area was caught on security camera wandering through a resident's property.

The Village of Barrington Hills said in a Facebook post that the 1,600-pound bull escaped from a property last week and was previously sighted about half a mile away from where it was caught on security camera.

The photos show the bull strolling past some children's play equipment.

"Residents are reminded that although the bull may seem to be friendly, do not approach the bull and call 911 immediately," the village's post said.