Odd News
Aug. 28, 2023 / 11:32 AM

Author found after message in a bottle from Ireland reaches New Jersey

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A man who found a message in a bottle from Ireland on a New Jersey beach was able to connect with the woman who wrote the message in the summer of 2019.

Frank Bolger of Wildwood was cleaning up trash on the 14th Street Beach with his wife, Karen, and granddaughter, Autumn, when they found the message in a bottle.

The note was dated July 17, 2019, and was signed, "Aoife."

"Greetings from Ireland," the note reads. "I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day. Maybe it's traveled down to Africa or to Iceland! I won't know if someone found this, but I hope it is found!"

Bolger's discovery went viral online, eventually coming to the attention of Bray, Ireland, resident Aiofe Byrne. Byrne said her father was watching the news on TV when a story came up about the discovery and her called her in from another room.

Bolger said he was surprised and a little skeptical when Byrne reached out via email.

"I emailed her back and said, 'Can you send me some pictures and some writing samples?'" Bolger told WPVI-TV.

Byrne complied with the request, and Bolger was quickly convinced.

The author said she was excited to learn her message in a bottle had been found so far from home.

"I am kind of obsessed, well, very interested in messages in bottles, to be honest," Byrne said.

