Odd News
Aug. 29, 2023 / 11:06 AM

Men attempt world record with 153 hugs in one minute

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record-breaker teamed up with a social media star to break the world record for most hugs in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, and Josh Horton, a YouTube and TikTok star with 30 world record titles of his own, teamed up to attempt a record together in Los Angeles.

The duo decided to take on the record for most hugs in a minute by a pair.

Rush said the record used to require prospective breakers to drop their hands to the sides after each hug, but that requirement was apparently dropped when Anthony Anderson and Darius Rucker set the record at 138 in an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Rush and Horton said they hugged 163 times in the one minute time limit, but had to drop a few from their final count after reviewing slow-motion footage. They ended up submitting a final count of 153 to the record-keeping organization.

