Aug. 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho restaurant unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a Philly cheesesteak sandwich measuring 722.8 feet long.

The Main Street Grill in Lewiston, operated by Happy Days Restaurants, hosted the record attempt in the city's Seventh Street alleyway.

The restaurant's team, aiming for the goal of 700 feet, assembled a Philly cheesesteak measuring 722.8 feet, beating the current record by 72.5 feet.

The current record was set by the Steak Thyme Bar & Grill in Miamisburg, Ohio, which created a cheesesteak measuring 650.3 feet long.

The Main Street Grill's massive sandwich was portioned into 6-inch pieces that were then sold to the public for $10 each. The world record attempt raised money for the Boys and Girls Club.

Evidence from the attempt is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.