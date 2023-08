Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The owners of a Washington candy store shared security camera footage of the moment a sweet-toothed deer wandered into the business to browse the sweets.

Jenn Strobel, owner of Buddy and Howie's Candy Store in Ocean Shores, posted photos and video to the store's Facebook page showing the deer peering in through the open door before calmly coming inside for a closer look.

The deer appeared transfixed by the store's taffy boat display.

"He came in and the only damage done was he might have got a piece of wonderful taffy," Strobel told KOMO-TV.

The deer left the store on its own after a few moments of browsing, the video shows.