Postal worker rescues kitten, wins lottery jackpot

|Advertisement
Waldherr said he heard the same mewling in the same area the following day and discovered the feline was wedged into a small space.
"He put the kitten in the pocket of his sweatshirt, where it slept for the rest of his shift," Washington's Lottery said in a news release.
Waldherr said the kitten rescue left him feeling lucky, so he stopped into the Quinto convenience store and bought a Hit 5 ticket.
The postal worker checked his ticket with his wife a few days later and discovered he had scored the $717,500 jackpot.
Waldherr credited the lucky kitten with his win. He said the feline, now named Peaches, will have a new home at his house.
The winner said he plans to use his prize money to help his parents with their retirement and donate to charities.
"My wife and I have everything we need. We just want to help others," he said.