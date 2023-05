Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 23 (UPI) -- An Idaho duo unofficially broke their own Guinness World Record when they took turns tooting party blowers for a total of 93 toots in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, originally teamed with neighbor Eirinn Hannon in 2022 to set the record for most toots of a party blower in one minute (team of 2), achieving 86.

The duo decided to take on the record a second time for Hannon's middle school talent show.

The pair said they managed to tie their own record during the show, leading them to make a second attempt later that resulted in a total 93 toots.

Evidence from the attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for verification.