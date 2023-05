Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 23 (UPI) -- A steer on the loose for several weeks in the Detroit area was lassoed by a rider on horseback after running onto a busy stretch of highway.

Michigan State Police said troopers were summoned to northbound Interstate 75 in Holly to help with control traffic if a loose steer in the area ran onto the highway.

Police tweeted video showing the steer, named Lester, being pursued by a state police cruiser, two people on ATVs and a rider on horseback.

The steer weaves in and out of the roadway while attempting to escape his pursuers, but the footage shows the wrangler on the horse was able to get a lasso around Lester's neck and guide him off the highway.

"Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway," MSP tweeted. "Troopers reopened the freeway and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock."

Oakland County officials said Lester and a few other cattle escaped several weeks ago from an animal rescue facility in Rose Township. The bovines were rounded up and taken to a ranch, where Lester escaped for a second time and spent weeks wandering loose in the area.