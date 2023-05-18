Trending
May 18, 2023 / 4:01 PM

Closed store leads Michigan man to $2 million lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man who found the store he planned to visit was closed ended up visiting a second store, where he won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
A Michigan man who found the store he planned to visit was closed ended up visiting a second store, where he won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

May 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who went to his favorite store to buy lottery tickets and found it closed ended up winning $2 million from a ticket purchased from a different business.

The 56-year-old Genesee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he went to his usual store to buy a scratch-off ticket on a recent occasion, but discovered he was running too late.

"I always purchase tickets from the same retailer, but I was too late to the store one night and they were closed, so I went to a different retailer to purchase a ticket," the man said.

The player ended up buying a Fortune scratch-off ticket from the Beacon & Bridge Marker in Fenton.

"I wanted to try one of the new tickets, so I decided on the Fortune game," he recalled. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $2 million, I couldn't believe it! I have been playing the lottery for a long time, so it feels amazing to win big. Winning this prize is truly life-changing."

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to pay off his home and help his family.

