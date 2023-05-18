Closed store leads Michigan man to $2 million lottery jackpot

|Advertisement
"I always purchase tickets from the same retailer, but I was too late to the store one night and they were closed, so I went to a different retailer to purchase a ticket," the man said.
The player ended up buying a Fortune scratch-off ticket from the Beacon & Bridge Marker in Fenton.
"I wanted to try one of the new tickets, so I decided on the Fortune game," he recalled. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $2 million, I couldn't believe it! I have been playing the lottery for a long time, so it feels amazing to win big. Winning this prize is truly life-changing."
The winner said he plans to use his prize money to pay off his home and help his family.