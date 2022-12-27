Idaho duo break Guinness World Record for party blower toots

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Serial world record-breaker David Rush teamed up with a neighbor to earn the title for the most toots of a party blower in 1 minute (team of 2).

Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, previously attempted to break the record on two separate occasions with collaborators Andre Ortolf and Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon, but each attempt was disqualified for various reasons.

Rush teamed up with Hannon's daughter, Eirinn, for his latest attempt at breaking the record of 78 toots, which was set by British duo Radzi Chinyanganya and Greg James in 2018.

The record has rules including each toot must extend the blower to a full 9 inches and the participants may not touch their blowers at the same time.

Rush and Hannon ended their string of attempts with a qualifying run of 86.