May 18 (UPI) -- Police responded to a Mississippi highway to assist an alligator attempting to cross the busy roadway.

The Pearl Police Department said officers responded to Highway 80, near the Pearl-Flowood line, when an alligator was reported attempting to cross the roadway.

"We helped him cross the road safely," police said in a Facebook post.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was summoned to the scene to relocate the alligator to a more suitable habitat.