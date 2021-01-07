Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take a commuter train in Berlin on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Improv Everywhere, the performance art group that organizes the annual event, said the 2021 No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The organizers of the No Pants Subway Ride, an annual January event held on public transport in more than a dozen cities worldwide, announced the 2021 event has been canceled.

Improv Everywhere, the performance art group that has organized the No Pants Subway Ride since the first event was held in 2002 in New York City, said this year's sans-pants public transit trek has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are canceling the annual No Pants Subway Ride this year," Improv Everywhere said on the event's official website. "We look forward to hosting more large-scale events once it is safe to do so again."

Previous years have seen organized groups of subway riders taking per-determined commuter train routes in their underwear in cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Boston, Berlin, Calgary, Dallas, Mexico City, Tokyo, London, Lisbon, St. Peterburg, Melbourne and San Francisco.