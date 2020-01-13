People wearing no pants participate in the No Pants Subway Ride in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE

People wearing no pants participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Prague, Czech Republic, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

People wearing no pants participate in the No Pants Subway Ride in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. The annual event, first organized in 2002 by New York performance group Improv Everywhere, featured hundreds of people in 20 cities around the globe this year. Photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Train riders in 20 cities around the globe shed their trousers for the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

The event, first organized in 2002 by performance group Improv Everywhere, featured hundreds of people riding commuter trains in their underwear Sunday in cities including Chicago, Boston, Berlin, Calgary, Dallas, Mexico City, Tokyo, London, Lisbon, Los Angeles, St. Peterburg, Melbourne and San Francisco.

The flagship event in New York, which was the site of the first No Pants Subway Ride, featured more than 200 people alone. Organizers said this year's ride was bolstered by unseasonably warm temperatures, which reached the high 60s Sunday.

In Chicago, where about 175 people without pants boarded the trains Sunday, participants braved more balmy conditions, with a high of 32 degrees.

"Thanks to everyone who came out to participate in this year's ride," Improv Everywhere said on its website following the event.