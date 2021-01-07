Joshua Dixon, 34, of Cecil County, Md., broke a state record when he landed a 57-pound flathead catfish in the Susquehanna River. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland man spent nearly 30 minutes reeling in a massive 57-pound flathead catfish that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed is a new state record.

The department said Joshua Dixon, 34, of Cecil County, was fishing from shore near the Lapidum Boat Ramp on the Susquehanna River when he hooked something that he initially didn't believe was a fish at all.

"It was really weird because I thought I snagged a tree," Dixon said. "It didn't feel like a fish but after a while, it was going crazy."

Dixon said it took nearly 30 minutes for him to reel in what turned out to be a 57-pound, 50-inch long flathead catfish.

A Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologist confirmed the catch and the department verified it was a new state record for the largest flathead catfish.