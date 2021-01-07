Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Tennessee restaurant broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a 1,120-pound dish of Spam musubi, a sushi-like dish involving rice and Spam layers wrapped in seaweed.

Kimo's Hawaiian Bar and Grill in Clarksville said the record attempt raised funds for local nonprofits Loaves and Fishes and Yaipak Outreach.

The chefs aimed to defeat the previous world record of 628 pounds, and ended up nearly doubling it with a 1,120-pound Spam musubi.

The dish was assembled at Loaves and Fishes' new facility, which is aiming to open within the next two months.

"We had to put it all together," Loaves and Fishes board chairman Tamara Long told Main Street Clarksville. "Then it had to be weighed and certified in order to break the record. The musubi ended up being about 4 feet wide, 8 feet long and about 1 foot tall."