Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said they are trying to identify the owner of a pot-bellied pig found next to a highway, where it is suspected to have been abandoned.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers were summoned to the side of U.S. 89, between Flagstaff and Cameron, where a pig was spotted wandering loose.

Troopers were able to lasso the pig and guide it into a kennel to be taken to the Coconino Humane Association.

Authorities are now attempting to identify the pig's owner. Troopers said an empty water dish nearby the animal indicates the pig may have been intentionally abandoned next to the highway.