Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Jersey said three horses were seen running loose through a city after dark, and one of the equines was caught on video with an unknown rider.

Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said the horses were seen running down Summer Street in Paterson on Wednesday night.

Speziale said a surveillance camera captured footage of one of the equines being ridden by an unknown person.

Animal control was summoned to the scene about 8:15 p.m. It was unclear whether the horses were captured by officers.

The origin of the horses was unknown.

A Chicago activist was arrested earlier in the week when he rode his horse onto the Dan Ryan Expressway. Adam Hollingsworth, aka the Dreadhead Cowboy, said he was aiming to raise awareness about the importance of filling out the Census.