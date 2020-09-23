Fire crews from Leiston, Eye and Stowmarket in England responded to a property where a 22-ton pile of chicken manure erupted in flames. File photo by BLANKartist/Shutterstock

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain said crews from three towns spent three hours extinguishing the flames from a blaze that started with a 22-ton pile of chicken manure.

The Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Leiston, Eye and Stowmarket responded to the property near Mendlesham when the foul-smelling fowl droppings erupted in flames.

Officials said it took about three hours to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Experts said the chemicals in poultry manure can cause spontaneous combustion when a pile becomes too large to allow heat to escape.