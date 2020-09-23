Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said that, despite numerous inquiries, it will not be able to create a category for starting and stopping a smartphone stopwatch.

"We've had a lot of people get in touch over the last few days about the fastest time to start and stop a phone stopwatch," Guinness tweeted. "It's actually not something that Guinness World Records have monitored previously, but how quickly can you do it?"

The record-keeping organization posted a follow-up tweet the next day saying officials had determined the practice would not be viable for world record recognition.

"Just to clarify, sadly this isn't something we could ever monitor," the organization said. "Phone stopwatches are too unreliable and can be easily manipulated to display false times. Sorry."